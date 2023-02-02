A section of the A509 near Isham is expected to remain closed for a ‘large portion’ of the day following a crash this morning.

Police were called to a collision on the A509 Wellingborough Road in Isham at 9.30am today (Thursday) involving an HGV and a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the road was closed, with North Northants Highways tweeting that the closure was from Finedon Station Road through the village to the Orlingbury Road roundabout.

The road will remain closed for some time

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The road is expected to be closed for a large portion of the day due to a lot of fuel needing to be cleaned off it.”