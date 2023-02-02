Section of A509 in Isham to remain closed while crash clean-up takes place
It follows a collision earlier today (Thursday)
A section of the A509 near Isham is expected to remain closed for a ‘large portion’ of the day following a crash this morning.
Police were called to a collision on the A509 Wellingborough Road in Isham at 9.30am today (Thursday) involving an HGV and a car.
A section of the road was closed, with North Northants Highways tweeting that the closure was from Finedon Station Road through the village to the Orlingbury Road roundabout.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The road is expected to be closed for a large portion of the day due to a lot of fuel needing to be cleaned off it.”
The spokesman added that there were not thought to be any serious injuries from the collision.