Section of A509 in Isham to remain closed while crash clean-up takes place

It follows a collision earlier today (Thursday)

By Stephanie Weaver
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A section of the A509 near Isham is expected to remain closed for a ‘large portion’ of the day following a crash this morning.

Police were called to a collision on the A509 Wellingborough Road in Isham at 9.30am today (Thursday) involving an HGV and a car.

A section of the road was closed, with North Northants Highways tweeting that the closure was from Finedon Station Road through the village to the Orlingbury Road roundabout.

The road will remain closed for some time
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The road is expected to be closed for a large portion of the day due to a lot of fuel needing to be cleaned off it.”

The spokesman added that there were not thought to be any serious injuries from the collision.

