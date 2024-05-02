Section of A14 closed due to 'police incident' between Rothwell and Kelmarsh

A section of the westbound carriageway has been closed
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd May 2024, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing delays following the closure of a section of the A14.

The A14 has been closed westbound between Rothwell and Kelmarsh this afternoon (Thursday) due to a ‘police incident.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J3 (Rothwell) and J2 (Kelmarsh) due to a police led incident.

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 this afternoonDrivers are facing delays on the A14 this afternoon
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 this afternoon

"Northamptonshire Police are leading an ongoing operation with National Highways traffic officers assisting with traffic management.”

Congestion has been reported in both directions on approach to the incident.

Related topics:A14RothwellDriversNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire PoliceNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.