Section of A14 closed due to 'police incident' between Rothwell and Kelmarsh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing delays following the closure of a section of the A14.

The A14 has been closed westbound between Rothwell and Kelmarsh this afternoon (Thursday) due to a ‘police incident.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J3 (Rothwell) and J2 (Kelmarsh) due to a police led incident.

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 this afternoon

"Northamptonshire Police are leading an ongoing operation with National Highways traffic officers assisting with traffic management.”