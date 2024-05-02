Section of A14 closed due to 'police incident' between Rothwell and Kelmarsh
A section of the westbound carriageway has been closed
The A14 has been closed westbound between Rothwell and Kelmarsh this afternoon (Thursday) due to a ‘police incident.’
National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J3 (Rothwell) and J2 (Kelmarsh) due to a police led incident.
"Northamptonshire Police are leading an ongoing operation with National Highways traffic officers assisting with traffic management.”
Congestion has been reported in both directions on approach to the incident.
