Rush hour delays due to multi-vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton

Drivers are advised to avoid the area
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:40 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
A main dual carriageway is closed in Northampton after a collision.

The A45 westbound is closed between the A43/Riverside junction and the Barnes Meadow/Bedford Road junction this evening (Friday December 1).

National Highways say the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision, and that emergency services are on scene.

Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton.Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton.
Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton.

The road authority posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The #A45 is CLOSED westbound between the #A43 and #A428/#A5095 near #Northampton due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are on scene.

“More info to follow.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also posted on X: “The A45 in Northants is closed westbound between the A43 (near Great Billing) & A428/A5095 (near Northampton) due to a collision.

“We are in attendance with @northantspolice & @EMASNHSTrust

Traffic is backing up in the area & causing delays. Please find alternate routes.”

AA Traffic is reporting severe delays.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

