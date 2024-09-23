Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of overnight slip road and lane closures on the A45 in Northamptonshire will affect drivers in the coming weeks.

Signs have gone up close to the slip roads onto the dual carriageway to give drivers advance warning of the closures.

Some slip roads and lanes will be closed for a number of nights, as well as one full carriageway closure, to allow National Highways to carry out horticultural and repair works. One of the closures also relates to the Northampton Rail Freight project.

Round-up on upcoming A45 closures in Northamptonshire

Friday September 27 - Wednesday October 2. There will be a lane closure from junction 15 of the M1 to the Earls Barton junction. Some laybys and slip roads will also be closed on both the northbound and southbound carriageways. Works will take place from 9pm to 6am. Work is horticultural (cutting and planting).

There will be a lane closure from junction 15 of the M1 to the Earls Barton junction. Some laybys and slip roads will also be closed on both the northbound and southbound carriageways. Works will take place from 9pm to 6am. Work is horticultural (cutting and planting). Friday October 4 – Monday October 7. The northbound entry and exit slip roads of junction 15 of the M1 will be closed and there will also be a lane closure on the M1 junction roundabout. The works will be carried out from 9pm to 7am by Winvic as part of carriageway improvements, linked to the Northampton Rail Freight project.

The northbound entry and exit slip roads of junction 15 of the M1 will be closed and there will also be a lane closure on the M1 junction roundabout. The works will be carried out from 9pm to 7am by Winvic as part of carriageway improvements, linked to the Northampton Rail Freight project. Tuesday October 8 - Saturday October 12. The northbound carriageway of the A45 and the slip roads from Wilby Way Roundabout in Wellingborough to Chowns Mill Roundabout near Irthlingborough will be closed from 9pm until 6am. This is to allow for reconstruction and repairs.

Diversions will be in place for all closures.