Roadworks to make Kettering's Rothwell Road 'fit for purpose' start this weekend

Highways bosses are promising an improved road surface in Kettering’s Rothwell Road once essential maintenance work is completed.

Given the proximity to Kettering General Hospital, works will only take place on Sunday afternoons and evenings.

Works will begin in Rothwell Road on Sunday (February 26) until Sunday, April 23 (excluding April 9 and April 16) and between midday to 9pm to improve the structural stability of the road and increase skid resistance.

Essential maintenance is being carried out on Rothwell Road, Kettering from this weekend

Works will include resurfacing the road, new road markings and high friction surfacing.

Gullies will also be cleaned to make best use of the road closure and minimise future disruption.

During the works, the road will be closed to through traffic with a diversion in place.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This essential work on our highways network is part of our additional £1.5 million investment plan to improve the roads across North Northamptonshire.

"Rothwell Road in Kettering is a busy, well-used road, so it is important that these repairs take place to ensure that the road is fit for purpose and the volume of traffic.

"We understand that there will be some inconvenience – which is why the works take place on Sundays - and appreciate everyone’s patience during the works.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “I am pleased we have been able to use some of the additional £1.5 million we have allocated to improving roads and verges across the area to help with these works.

"We are working with the local hospital to ensure that vital access is still possible for hospital visitors, emergency vehicles and residents.

"I would ask that anyone checks before they travel and allow extra time for the diversion.”

Access to Kettering General Hospital and for residents

Resurfacing works will be split into two sections - Northfield Avenue to the hospital entrance and then from the hospital entrance to the ambulance entrance.

Traffic Marshalls will direct traffic during the road closure, but allow plenty of time for your journey.