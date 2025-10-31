Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this week
CROMWELL ROAD, RUSHDEN
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Cromwell Road, Rushden from the junction with Pratt Road.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during new water connection works.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 18th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 3 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Robinson Road and Newton Road.
BROUGHTON ROAD, PYTCHLEY
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Broughton Road, Pytchley – adjacent to Top Lodge.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during pole replacement works.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 14th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 5 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use A43, Redhouse Road and Pytchley Road.
BACK LANE, KETTERING ROAD & NEW ROAD, COLLYWESTON
LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Back Lane – from Swan Farm to outside no.3, Ketton Road – from outside no.20 to The Poplars and New Road – for its entire length.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 10th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for up to 7 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use A43.
VICTORIA STREET, IRTHLINGBOROUGH
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Victoria Street, Irthlingborough – between Windmill Road and Jubilee Street.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during the installation of ducting.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use College Street and High Street.
CHURCH LANE & TODDS HILL, DUDDINGTON
LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Those lengths of Church Lane and Todds Hill, Duddington – entire lengths.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for 4 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use High Street.
LOWER STREET, GREAT ADDINGTON
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Lower Street, Great Addington from the junction with Manor Close.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during repairs to a manhole.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 5th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Cranford Road, A510 and Finedon Road.
AIRFIELD WAY, WELDON
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Airfield Way, Weldon from the roundabout with the A427 to the Willow Brook bridge.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during carriageway planning and resurfacing.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 7th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 night.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use Airfield Way, Oundle Road and Stamford Road.
WARKTON LANE, WARKTON
LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Warkton Lane, Warkton from 250 metres east of Country View Nursing Home
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during parapet repairs.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 3 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Warkton Lane, Deeble Road and Stamford Road.
CHURCH WAY & EAGLE LANE, THORPE MALSOR
LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Those lengths of Church Way – from Loddington Road to Eagle Lane and Eagle Lane to halfway down the road.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during new drainage works.
PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for up to 2 days.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use Thorpe Malsor Bypass and Northfield Road.