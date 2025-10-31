Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this week

File picture

A series of road closures have been announced by North Northants Council. The full list is below:

CROMWELL ROAD, RUSHDEN

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Cromwell Road, Rushden from the junction with Pratt Road.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during new water connection works.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 18th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 3 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Robinson Road and Newton Road.

BROUGHTON ROAD, PYTCHLEY

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Broughton Road, Pytchley – adjacent to Top Lodge.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during pole replacement works.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 14th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 5 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use A43, Redhouse Road and Pytchley Road.

BACK LANE, KETTERING ROAD & NEW ROAD, COLLYWESTON

LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Back Lane – from Swan Farm to outside no.3, Ketton Road – from outside no.20 to The Poplars and New Road – for its entire length.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 10th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for up to 7 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use A43.

VICTORIA STREET, IRTHLINGBOROUGH

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Victoria Street, Irthlingborough – between Windmill Road and Jubilee Street.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during the installation of ducting.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use College Street and High Street.

CHURCH LANE & TODDS HILL, DUDDINGTON

LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Those lengths of Church Lane and Todds Hill, Duddington – entire lengths.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for 4 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use High Street.

LOWER STREET, GREAT ADDINGTON

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Lower Street, Great Addington from the junction with Manor Close.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during repairs to a manhole.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 5th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Cranford Road, A510 and Finedon Road.

AIRFIELD WAY, WELDON

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Airfield Way, Weldon from the roundabout with the A427 to the Willow Brook bridge.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during carriageway planning and resurfacing.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 7th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 night.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use Airfield Way, Oundle Road and Stamford Road.

WARKTON LANE, WARKTON

LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Warkton Lane, Warkton from 250 metres east of Country View Nursing Home

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during parapet repairs.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 3 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Warkton Lane, Deeble Road and Stamford Road.

CHURCH WAY & EAGLE LANE, THORPE MALSOR

LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Those lengths of Church Way – from Loddington Road to Eagle Lane and Eagle Lane to halfway down the road.

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during new drainage works.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months.

EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for up to 2 days.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: Use Thorpe Malsor Bypass and Northfield Road.