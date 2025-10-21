Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this week
VICTORIA STREET, IRTHLINGBOROUGH LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Victoria Street, Irthlingborough, between Windmill Road and Jubilee Street. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during the installation of ducting. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of 18 months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use College Street and High Street.
CHURCH LANE & TODDS HILL, DUDDINGTON LENGTHS OF ROADS TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: Those lengths of Church Lane and Todds Hill, Duddington – entire lengths. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 3rd November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of 18 months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the roads will be restricted for 4 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use High Street.
LOWER STREET, GREAT ADDINGTON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Lower Street, Great Addington from the junction with Manor Close. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during repairs to a manhole. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 5th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of 18 months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Cranford Road, A510 and Finedon Road.
AIRFIELD WAY, WELDON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Airfield Way, Weldon from the roundabout with the A427 to the Willow Brook bridge. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during carriageway planning and resurfacing. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 7th November 2025 and will continue in force for a period of 18 months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 night. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Airfield Way, Oundle Road and Stamford Road.
ISHAM ROAD, KETTERING LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Isham Road, Kettering – between Sunny Hill and roundabout with A509. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 20th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of 18 months.
EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 4 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Isham Road and Pytchley Lane.