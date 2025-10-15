Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this month

File picture

A series of road closures have been announced by North Northants Council. The full list is below:

DUCK END, CRANFORD LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Duck End, Cranford – between Duck End Farm to Home Farm. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during sewer connection works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 27th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 12 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Church Lane, Grafton Road, Rectory Hill and Slipton Lane.

WEST STREET, GEDDINGTON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of West Street, Geddington from outside no.48. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during disconnection and reconnection works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 27th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 4 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use New Road, Queen Eleanor Road and Wood Street.

BRIDEWELL LANE, KETTERING LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Bridewell Lane, Kettering for its entire length. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during works to clear blockage for telecoms. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 14th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 day. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: n/a – dead end road – access only.

THE PYGHTLE, WELLINGBOROUGH LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of The Pyghtle, Wellingborough from the junction with Gold Street. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during works to locate water mains. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 15th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 8 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Gold Street and Harrowden Road.

A43 NORTHAMPTON ROAD, BROUGHTON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of the A43 Northampton Road, Broughton, from 230 metres south of the roundabout to Mawsley Road, going southwards along the traveller site to the end of Old Willow site (413 metres). REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during installation works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 15th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for 1 night. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Kettering Road, A43 and A508.

COFFEE TAVERN LANE, RUSHDEN LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Coffee Tavern Lane, Rushden from the junction with High Street. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during interim to permanent works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed Order will come into effect on 11th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 2 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use New Road, Duck Street and Rectory Road.