Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this month
ISHAM ROAD, KETTERING LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Isham Road, Kettering – between Sunny Hill and roundabout with A509. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 20th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 4 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Isham Road and Pytchley Lane.
HARROWDEN LANE, FINEDON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Harrowden Lane, Finedon from the junction with The Slips to Hillside Farm. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during water mains works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 6th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 5 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Station Road, Finedon Station Road, Kettering Road and The Slips.
BROOK STREET, HARGRAVE LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Brook Street, Hargrave – its entire length. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during drainage works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 8th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 8 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Raunds Road. LOWER STREET, GREAT DODDINGTON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Lower Street, Great Doddington – between no.9 and no.15.
REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during water mains connection works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 8th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 8 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Doctors Lane and High Street.