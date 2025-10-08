Road closures to know about in North Northamptonshire this month

A series of road closures have been announced by North Northants Council. The full list is below:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ISHAM ROAD, KETTERING LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Isham Road, Kettering – between Sunny Hill and roundabout with A509. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during ducting works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 20th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 4 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Isham Road and Pytchley Lane.

HARROWDEN LANE, FINEDON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Harrowden Lane, Finedon from the junction with The Slips to Hillside Farm. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during water mains works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 6th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 5 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Station Road, Finedon Station Road, Kettering Road and The Slips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BROOK STREET, HARGRAVE LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Brook Street, Hargrave – its entire length. REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during drainage works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 8th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 8 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Raunds Road. LOWER STREET, GREAT DODDINGTON LENGTH OF ROAD TO WHICH RESTRICTION APPLIES: That length of Lower Street, Great Doddington – between no.9 and no.15.

File picture

REASON FOR RESTRICTION: The restriction is required for safety during water mains connection works. PERIOD OF CLOSURE: The proposed order will come into effect on 8th October 2025 and will continue in force for a period of eighteen months. EXPECTED DURATION: It is expected that the road will be restricted for up to 8 days. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: use Doctors Lane and High Street.