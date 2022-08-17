Road closures in Higham Ferrers due to resurfacing work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Market Square, Higham Ferrers

Drivers have been warned of possible disruption while resurfacing work is carried out in Higham Ferrers.

Northamptonshire Highways is due to carry out the work in High Street, Market Square and College Street between Tuesday, August 30 and Monday, September 5.

A letter from Northamptonshire Highways says: “Northamptonshire Highways will soon start resurfacing works to High Street, Market Square and College Street to improve the condition of the carriageway and to ensure the safety of all road users.

"Although there may be some disruption caused, this is vital work and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm and will be completed in stages.

The resurfacing work will start on the section from Northampton Road to Queensway on August 30, followed by Northampton Road to Wood Street the following day.

It will be Wharf Road to Church Walk on September 1 with Market Square closed on this day only and no parking from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

They will be working on Church Walk to Cemetery Lane on September 2 and then Church Walk to Kimbolton Road on September 5.

The letter states: “Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the work, and vehicle access to your property/business may be restricted.

"We aim to maintain access and egress to properties within the closures; however, there may be some prolonged delays.

"If you require access within a section of the road closure, please speak with a traffic management operative who will be situated at each end of the road closure.

"It is advised that you allow additional time for any journeys in case of any unplanned delays.

"We request that during the works, any vehicles that may be parked on the carriageway are parked elsewhere, legally.”

For more details about the Higham Ferrers resurfacing work and road closures, click here.

For further information and transport and highways updates, follow Northamptonshire Highways on [email protected]nhighways.