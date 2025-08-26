Resurfacing work leads to closure of road just off A43 roundabout at Mawsley

A road closure is in place while resurfacing work takes place.

Road closure signs are in place on the road which leads to Mawsley from the A43 near Kettering.

Drivers have been unable to use the road today (Tuesday) and also tomorrow (Wednesday).

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The team have confirmed this is carriageway patching repairs with the Roadmender and it falls under the North Northants area.

"Works will be today and tomorrow.”

For more information about resurfacing work, visit the council website.