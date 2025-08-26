Resurfacing work leads to closure of road just off A43 roundabout at Mawsley

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Aug 2025, 17:26 BST
A road closure is in place while resurfacing work takes place.

Road closure signs are in place on the road which leads to Mawsley from the A43 near Kettering.

Drivers have been unable to use the road today (Tuesday) and also tomorrow (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The team have confirmed this is carriageway patching repairs with the Roadmender and it falls under the North Northants area.

"Works will be today and tomorrow.”

For more information about resurfacing work, visit the council website.

Related topics:DriversA43North Northants CouncilKettering
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice