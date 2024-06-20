Resurfacing work at Wellingborough's Swansgate multi-storey car park starts today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Resurfacing work at Wellingborough’s multi-storey car park starts today (Thursday).

Work is due to be carried out on the entrance and exit to the Swansgate car park in Wellingborough town centre.

It is set to take place today (Thursday, June 20) and tomorrow (Friday, June 21).

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: "These works will commence after the car park closes after 7pm.

Swansgate multi-storey car park in Wellingborough town centre

"The car park will be open as usual on Friday, June 21 (via a ramp).”

The spokesman said Thursday night will be the planing off of the existing surface, with the re-surfacing taking place on Friday.

New white lines for the relevant areas will also take place on Friday, and the spokesman added: “The work is being completed due to the current condition of the road surfaces leading in and out the car park.”