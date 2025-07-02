Resurfacing of busy Corby road to start next week with some disruption expected due to closures and diversions

Corby’s Oakley Road is to be resurfaced as part of the Corby Towns Fund project with work starting next week.

As the Corby Station link route project, led by North Northamptonshire Council, approaches its final phase, a series of resurfacing works are planned.

Working with Kier Transportation, sections of Oakley Road in Corby will be closed overnight from July 7 to August 8 to allow for a full resurfacing of the road.

The works will be completed in the following phases:

Phase A

Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11 – 8pm to 6am – road closure on the Oakley Road/KFC roundabout – resurfacing

Phase B

Monday, July 14 to Friday, July 25 (weekdays only) - 8pm to 6am – road closure on A427 Oakley Road, Corby (eastbound only between the KFC roundabout and Station Road junction) – resurfacing

East Avenue to be completed during Phase 2 - closure of eastbound carriageway of Oakley Road

Phase C

Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 8 (weekdays only) - 8pm to 6am – road closure on A427 Oakley Road, Corby (westbound only between the KFC roundabout and Station Road junction) – resurfacing

Cllr Jan O’Hara, the council’s executive member for planning and economic growth, said: “I would urge all residents to make a note of the planned closures and diversion routes to help keep everyone on the move.

“We’re reaching the final stage of this exciting project which will really transform the area.

"Whilst we appreciate there may be some short-term disturbance, we hope the long-term impact will bring considerable benefits to the local community.”

There is an aim to maintain access for residents and businesses as much as possible.

During working hours vehicle access will be restricted, however, there will be personnel on-site to assist where required.

Bus stops within the closure will be temporarily suspended. Bus companies have been notified and people are asked to use alternative stops.

This scheme is part of the Town Centre to Train Station link road project which it is hoped will improve the public realm and provide an attractive and safe pedestrian/cycle connections between the town centre and the train station along the southern route of Oakley Road.

The project is being delivered as part of the Corby Towns Fund, in which funding was secured from main Government. It must be spent on this project and for no other use.

More information about the Corby Town Centre to Train Station link route, including the final designs for the route, are available on the Corby Towns Fund website.

Details about the works, including any diversions during the full closures, will also be available on the council’s website.