Rail strikes: No trains in Northamptonshire on Saturday with more disruption to follow in December and January

Train services on two main routes through Northamptonshire will be crippled by a series of rail strikes stretching into the 2023.

No trains at all will run on Saturday (November 26) from Northampton, Long Buckby, Corby, Kettering or Wellingborough as drivers union Aslef stages a 24-hour walkout. And rail workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have announced a series of 48-hour stirkes in December and January, escalating their long-running dispute over pay and modernisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operators London Northwestern and East Midlands Railway have both warned of disruption to late-night services on Friday (November 25) and on Sunday morning as a knock-on effect of Saturday’s stoppage, which will shut down both routes to London. London Northwestern’s customer experience director, Jonny Wiseman, said: “It is disappointing that once again our customers’ travel plans will be impacted as a result of this industrial action.

Strike action by train drivers will shut down both main rail routes through Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough on Saturday.

“We will not be running any trains on Saturday so passengers should not attempt to travel with us and will need to make alternative arrangements.”

Passengers with tickets for either route on Saturday can use them on other days or get a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RMT called off one-day strikes in early November but union bosses confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) talks with Network Rail and 14 train operating companies had collapsed and announced its members will walk out on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and again on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

The UK rail network shuts down on Christmas Day and Boxing Day while engineering work on December 27 and December 28 means replacement buses between Northampton and Milton Keynes and fewer trains to London Euston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operators have run skeleton timetables on previous RMT strike days with fewer trains usually between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.

Union chiefs claim the government is interfering in the dispute. General secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “No-one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult. Only through reform, that will not result in anyone losing their job, can savings be made that can then be converted into an improved offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad