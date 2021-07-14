Rail passengers warned as flood repairs KO late-night London Euston services

Late night travellers are being warned to check before they travel tonight

Late-night rail passengers could face a marathon THREE-HOUR bus journey from London Euston on Wednesday (July 14) as the clear-up from Monday's flash flooding continues.

Repairs to an electrical sub-station which caught fire during the deluge means closing lines to Milton Keynes and Northampton for seven hours from 11pm.

Urgent work is needed to pump away any remaining standing water and fix cables damaged in the blaze.

So the last train leaving Euston for Milton Keynes will be at 10.42pm with a bus connection to Northampton due to more pre-engineering works affecting trains this week.

Later services will be replaced by buses running all the way from Euston to MK, the first of which leaves at 11.04pm and arrives at Milton Keynes at 2.04am.

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast passengers are being warned to re-plan journeys if necessary to avoid delays. Click HERE to see the timetable for Wednesday.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: "The floods made the railway look like a swimming pool, but with 750 volts of electricity running through it.

"We’ve had to make the site safe before going in and pumping away the remaining flood water and repairing the fire damage.

“I’m sorry that your journeys have been disrupted this week. Our engineers will be making critical repairs on Wednesday night.”

Passengers were left stranded in the capital on Monday night as more than a month's rain fell in one day.