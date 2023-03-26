News you can trust since 1897
Police launch witness appeal following fatal collision involving van and pedestrian in Northamptonshire

The collision happened at 2.15am on Sunday morning (March 26)

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Northamptonshire Police has launched a witness appeal following a fatal collision in the county.

The incident happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton at approximately 2.15am on Sunday morning (March 26).

The collision involved a white Ford van and a pedestrian.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a witness appeal following a fatal collision.
Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage are being asked to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 or email [email protected]

