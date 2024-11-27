Police closed road after 'serious collision' in Northampton

Police closed a busy road in Northampton after a ‘serious collision’.

No further details about the collision have been given by Northamptonshire Police, who said the incident happened at 4.45pm on Tuesday November 26.

Barrack Road in Northampton was closed in both directions between St George’s Avenue and St Andrew’s Road, to enable collision investigation work to be carried out, a spokesperson said.

The closure affected all connecting roads along this stretch of Barrack Road.

“Any witnesses to the collision who have yet to speak to officers can call 101 quoting incident number 441 of November 26,” the spokesperson said.