Police appeal for witnesses following 'serious collision' involving red Mercedes van and pedestrian in busy Wellingborough street

The incident happened on Saturday night

By Logan MacLeod
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 3:52 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following a 'serious collision' involving a pedestrian and a red Mercedes Vito van in a busy Wellingborough street.

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said the incident happened at around 5.35pm on Saturday (December 11) in Cannon Street.

The investigation unit said on Twitter: "Witness appeal following a serious collision on Cannon Street, Wellingborough at approximately 5.35pm on Saturday.

"The collision involved a red Mercedes Vito and a pedestrian. Witness? CCTV? Dashcam?

"Call Drivewatch on 0800 174615. Reference number: 362."