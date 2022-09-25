Police appeal for witnesses following collision between grey Volkswagen and cyclist in Wellingborough
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 2:47 pm
Northants Serious Road Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wellingborough.
Police say the incident happened on the A509 Niort Way/Sywell Road, Wellingborough at around 11:40am on Saturday (September 24).
The collision involved a grey Volkswagen and a pedal cycle, according to officers.
Did you see anything? Have you got dashcam footage? If so, call or email Drivewatch on 0800 174615 and quote the reference number 167