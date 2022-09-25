News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses following collision between grey Volkswagen and cyclist in Wellingborough

Did you see anything? Have you got dashcam footage?

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 2:47 pm
Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses
Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses

Northants Serious Road Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wellingborough.

Police say the incident happened on the A509 Niort Way/Sywell Road, Wellingborough at around 11:40am on Saturday (September 24).

The collision involved a grey Volkswagen and a pedal cycle, according to officers.

Did you see anything? Have you got dashcam footage? If so, call or email Drivewatch on 0800 174615 and quote the reference number 167

PoliceWellingboroughVolkswagen