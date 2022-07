An overturned vehicle blocked two lanes eastbound on the A14 near Kettering early on Thursday (July 21)

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A14 at Kettering following a crash during the morning rush hour on Thursday (July 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is reporting an overturned vehicle has closed two lanes eastbound at junction eight.

There are four-mile queues on the A14 and roads through the town are heavily congested as traffic gets off at junction seven.