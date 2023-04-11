News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
18 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
49 minutes ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
56 minutes ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

Overturned car causing delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire as lanes closed

Delays of up to 45 minutes

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

UPDATE: Three lanes remain closed as emergency services deal with the incident. There are delays of up to 45 minutes.

An overturned car is causing delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic has been stopped on the southbound carriageway today (Tuesday April 11) between junction 17 and junction 16.

Delays are expected.Delays are expected.
Delays are expected.
Most Popular

There is currently five miles of queues, and building.

National Highways tweeted: “The #M1 southbound between J17 (#M45) and J16 (#Northampton), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to an overturned car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is currently approx. five miles congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”

More to follow.

NorthamptonshireTraffic