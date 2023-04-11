Overturned car causing delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire as lanes closed

UPDATE: Three lanes remain closed as emergency services deal with the incident. There are delays of up to 45 minutes.

An overturned car is causing delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Traffic has been stopped on the southbound carriageway today (Tuesday April 11) between junction 17 and junction 16.

Delays are expected.

There is currently five miles of queues, and building.

National Highways tweeted: “The #M1 southbound between J17 (#M45) and J16 (#Northampton), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to an overturned car.

“There is currently approx. five miles congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”