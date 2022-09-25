Northants police appeal for witnesses following collision between white Volkswagen and pedestrian on A14

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses

Northants Serious Road Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A14.

Police say the incident happened on the A14 westbound between junctions 10 and 11 at around 23:38pm on Saturday (September 24).

The collision involved a white Volkswagen and a pedestrian, according to officers.

Did you see anything? Do you have dashcam footage?

