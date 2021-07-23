Northamptonshire road closed after tarmac MELTS in heatwave

Highways chiefs have been forced to close a road near Northampton after the surface MELTED.

The lane between Spratton and Teeton had to be shut at the A5199 junction as temperatures topped 30°C during the heatwave this week.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways said: "We have made a full closure due to the road condition following intense heat.

The road to Teeton joins the A5199 at Spratton

"We have sanded the surface but the road has continued to deteriorate so the decision was made to close until repairs can be carried out, which will be done as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, a sinkhole appeared in the middle of a Northampton town centre street leading to another emergency road closure.