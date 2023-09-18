News you can trust since 1897
Northampton man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after collision on A43 near Sywell

Police say minor injuries were reported
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after a collision on the A43 near Sywell.

The incident happened just before 4pm near to the Holcot roundabout junction and involved two vans and a car.

Police say only minor injuries were reported, but a 37-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for both alcohol and drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

There were long rush hour delays on the A43 after a collision on Friday September 15.There were long rush hour delays on the A43 after a collision on Friday September 15.
The collision caused tailbacks to Hannington and Moulton during rush hour on Friday.

There was also another incident on the same road, which saw a lorry overturned shortly before 2pm on the A43 Corby bypass, near to the Eurohub roundabout. No injuries were reported, but the lorry was blocking the road, causing further congestion.