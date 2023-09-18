Northampton man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after collision on A43 near Sywell
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after a collision on the A43 near Sywell.
The incident happened just before 4pm near to the Holcot roundabout junction and involved two vans and a car.
Police say only minor injuries were reported, but a 37-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for both alcohol and drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The collision caused tailbacks to Hannington and Moulton during rush hour on Friday.
There was also another incident on the same road, which saw a lorry overturned shortly before 2pm on the A43 Corby bypass, near to the Eurohub roundabout. No injuries were reported, but the lorry was blocking the road, causing further congestion.