Six bus routes in Northampton and further afield will now include evening services for a year, on a trial basis.

The evening services, which launch on Sunday (July 28), will be available on routes from Northampton to Rectory Farm, Blackthorn, Southfields, New Duston, Daventry and Rushden Lakes.

These services will now run on Monday to Friday until between 10pm and 11.30pm.

The scheme announcement comes after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) received financial support from the Department of Transport (DfT) Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) fund. The council has been working on a bus service improvement plan with Stagecoach Midlands and they hope the evening services will improve work and leisure transport for residents.

The bus routes to have new evening services:

1: Northampton to Rectory Farm. Last bus to leave Northampton at 11.28, last bus to leave Rectory Farm at 11.02pm. (Monday to Friday).

2: Northampton to Blackthorn. Last bus to leave Northampton at 11.10pm, last bus to leave Blackthorn at 11.04pm. (Monday to Friday).

5: Northampton to Southfields. Last bus to leave Northampton at 10.40pm, last bus to leave Southfields at 10.19pm. (Monday to Friday).

15: Northampton to New Duston. Last bus to leave Northampton at 11.10pm, last bus to leave New Duston at 10.37pm. (Monday to Friday).

D2: Northampton to Daventry. Last bus to leave Northampton at 10.37pm, last bus to leave Daventry at 11pm. (Monday to Friday).

X47: Northampton to Rushden Lakes - via Wellingborough. Last bus to leave Northampton at 10.10pm, last bus to leave Rushden Lakes at 11.05pm. (Monday to Friday).

There will also be a new hourly Sunday service on Route 5 from Northampton to Southfields via Riverside Retail Park and buses will also now run up to every 30 minutes on route 8 between Northampton and Kings Heath.

With support from Cold Ashby Parish Council, the 59 bus route will now serve Cold Ashby on Tuesdays and Fridays, providing residents with an opportunity for leisure and shopping in Market Harborough.

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for Highways and Transport: “We are very pleased to announce that Stagecoach are going to be running several additional services from July 28, thanks to funding from the Department for Transport and Cold Ashby Parish Council.

“Bus services play a vital role in connecting our local communities, and these additional services will improve work and leisure travel links for our residents.”

Stagecoach Midlands managing director, Mark Whitelocks, added: “We are pleased to be running these additional journeys thanks to the support from WNC and the DfT. They will give residents more opportunity to travel for both leisure and employment opportunities as we further support the evening economy in Northamptonshire, and it’s great that we’ll be able to play our part in making that happen. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood continued: “Buses are an affordable and sustainable travel option and it’s fantastic to see new evening and weekend buses introduced across West Northants, as more and more people choose the bus to get around.