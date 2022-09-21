News you can trust since 1897
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking lanes on eastbound A45 at Northampton

Police and paramedics are at the scene

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:07 am

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A45 at Northampton following a morning rush-hour crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday (September 21).

National Highways says the collision is blocking the eastbound carriageway between the Barnes Meadow flyover and Brackmills.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a call regarding the collision at 8.48am. Officers are on the scene with paramedics also in attendance.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A45 at Northampton on Wednesday morning

Police reported the road clear at 10.21am.

