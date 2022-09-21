Multiple-vehicle crash blocking lanes on eastbound A45 at Northampton
Police and paramedics are at the scene
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A45 at Northampton following a morning rush-hour crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday (September 21).
National Highways says the collision is blocking the eastbound carriageway between the Barnes Meadow flyover and Brackmills.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed a call regarding the collision at 8.48am. Officers are on the scene with paramedics also in attendance.
Most Popular
Police reported the road clear at 10.21am.