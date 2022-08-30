News you can trust since 1897
Multi vehicle collision causing delays on M1 in Northamptonshire

One lane of four is closed

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:08 pm

Drivers on the M1 in Northamptonshire are experiencing delays this afternoon (August 30) following a multi vehicle collision.

The incident on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 and junction 16 is causing around 20 minutes of delays, according to National Highways.

The agency tweeted: “There are delays of around 20 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey and have a safe journey.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened at about 12.40pm and involved multiple vehicles. Two people have suffered minor injuries.”

UPDATE:

All lanes have now reopened. Traffic will take time to clear.

Traffic is backed up on the M1 southbound following a multi vehicle collision.
