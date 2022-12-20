Multi-vehicle collision blocks A14 between M1 and Kettering heading into rush hour
Drivers warned to avoid the area with queues up to one hour reported
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A14 eastbound between the M1 and Kettering following a multi-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning (December 20).
An update from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue at 6.35am said the carriageway is closed between junction 1 for Welford and junction 2 at Kelmarsh. A spokesman added: “Please avoid the area while the emergency services attend to the incident.” There has been no information issued regarding injuries or how many vehicles are involved.
A National HIghways spokesman said traffic queuing for up to an hour to exit the road at junction 1, adding: “East Midlands Ambulance is on route to the incident.”