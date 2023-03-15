Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision at busy roundabout in Wellingborough

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a busy roundabout in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 6.40am on Wednesday (March 15) at the A509 Sainsbury's roundabout that joins Park Farm Road and Wilby Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This happened at about 6.40am this morning on the Sainsbury’s roundabout and involved a motorcycle and a car.

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's roundabout on Wednesday March 15.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”