Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision at busy roundabout in Wellingborough
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a busy roundabout in Wellingborough.
The incident happened at about 6.40am on Wednesday (March 15) at the A509 Sainsbury's roundabout that joins Park Farm Road and Wilby Way.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This happened at about 6.40am this morning on the Sainsbury’s roundabout and involved a motorcycle and a car.
“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
The incident caused minor delays in the area during rush hour until at least about 7.45am. Two ambulances and police attended the scene.