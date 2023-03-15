News you can trust since 1897
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision at busy roundabout in Wellingborough

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at a busy roundabout in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 6.40am on Wednesday (March 15) at the A509 Sainsbury's roundabout that joins Park Farm Road and Wilby Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This happened at about 6.40am this morning on the Sainsbury’s roundabout and involved a motorcycle and a car.

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's roundabout on Wednesday March 15.
“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The incident caused minor delays in the area during rush hour until at least about 7.45am. Two ambulances and police attended the scene.

