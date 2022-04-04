More delays on A14 eastbound between Kettering and Thrapston due to ‘police-led’ incident
Hold-ups with five-mile queues following earlier crash at Rothwell
Drivers on the A14 near Kettering are facing a second dose of delays after traffic was stopped eastbound for around 90 minutes due to a “police-led incident” on Tuesday (April 4).
National Highways warned tailbacks were still stretching back up to five miles at 2pm with delays of up to an hour.
A spokesman confirmed: “Traffic was been stopped due to a Northants Police led incident on the A14 eastbound near Kettering between junction 7 the Glebe Farm Interchange and junction 8, Broughton Grange Junction.
“This incident is still causing severe delays from junction 2 for Kelmarsh."
The latest incident came just hours after a two-car collision which blocked one lane near junction 3 for Rothwell, with queues stretching back to the M1.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police later confirmed this latest incident was over concern for the wellbeing of an individual near the carriageway and was resolved safely at around 1pm.