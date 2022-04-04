Drivers on the A14 near Kettering are facing a second dose of delays after traffic was stopped eastbound for around 90 minutes due to a “police-led incident” on Tuesday (April 4).

National Highways warned tailbacks were still stretching back up to five miles at 2pm with delays of up to an hour.

A spokesman confirmed: “Traffic was been stopped due to a Northants Police led incident on the A14 eastbound near Kettering between junction 7 the Glebe Farm Interchange and junction 8, Broughton Grange Junction.

Police have closed the A145 eastbound between Kettering and Thrapston while they deal with an incident

“This incident is still causing severe delays from junction 2 for Kelmarsh."

The latest incident came just hours after a two-car collision which blocked one lane near junction 3 for Rothwell, with queues stretching back to the M1.