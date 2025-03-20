Miles of traffic backed up on and around A45 in Northampton following crash

Two of the three lanes are currently closed on the A45 eastbound between the A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) to A43 Lumbertubs Way (Riverside) following a collision.

Police are on the scene of an emergency on the A45 following a crash on Thursday evening heading into rush hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the three lanes are currently closed on the A45 eastbound between the A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) to A43 Lumbertubs Way (Riverside) following a collision.

Emergency services are on the scene and severe delays are being reported.

Miles of traffic can be seen backed up down the carriageway to the M1, junction 15.

All surrounding routes are also busy.