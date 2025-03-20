Miles of traffic backed up on and around A45 in Northampton following crash
Police are on the scene of an emergency on the A45 following a crash on Thursday evening heading into rush hour.
Two of the three lanes are currently closed on the A45 eastbound between the A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange) to A43 Lumbertubs Way (Riverside) following a collision.
Emergency services are on the scene and severe delays are being reported.
Miles of traffic can be seen backed up down the carriageway to the M1, junction 15.
All surrounding routes are also busy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.