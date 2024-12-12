Miles of queues on A45 in Northampton as traffic backed up to M1 junction following incident

Drivers are warned of long delays on the A45 in Northampton, as traffic is backed up to the M1 junction.

Traffic is almost at a complete standstill on the eastbound carriageway, following an incident between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow.

The incident was first reported just after 4pm today (Thursday December 12). Emergency services have been seen travelling through the traffic.

Queues are backed up to junction 15 of the M1.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed. Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Drivers are warned of long delays and to avoid the area, where possible.

More to follow.