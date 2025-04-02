Miles of heavy traffic heading westbound on A45 and all surrounding routes into Northampton
The westbound carriageway between Earls Barton and Brackmills is showing severe delays on Wednesday morning.
At the time of publication, no reason has been given for the delays. There are no reports of a crash, lane closures or broken down vehicles.
Miles of traffic is backed up along the busy road with drivers battling to get into work and school.
All surrounding routes are also extremely busy.
Major roadworks began on the Queen Eleanor roundabout on Monday which has been deemed ‘not fit for purpose’.
Motorists reported traffic lights being out of use and a lane closure on the approach to the busy roundabout although it’s unconfirmed whether this caused a knock-on effect to the A45.
The improvement scheme is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the council.
