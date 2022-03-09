Major queues on A14 after van and car involved in smash near Kettering
National Highways warns drivers face 40mins delays heading east
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:14 pm
One lane is closed on the A14 near Kettering following a crash involving a car and a van on Wednesday (March 9).
No injuries have so far been reported in the smash close to junction 6 but National Highways revealed easdtbound traffic was tailing back nearly six miles to Kelmarsh by 3pm with congestion expected to last well into the evening rush hour.
A spokesman said: "If you're travelling in the area, please add an extra 40 minutes on to your journey time."