Main route through Wellingborough town centre coned off for roadworks this weekend

Shoppers heading for Wellingborough town centre are having to battle road closures this weekend.

Work by Anglian Water and gas company Cadent has meant Sheep Street and Silver Street being coned off between Commercial Way and Oxford Street on Saturday (January 29).

Silver Street is also due to be closed on Sunday (January 30) after Cadent — which manages the UK's gas network — deals with reports of a gas leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheep Street and Silver Street are closed in Wellingborough town centre this weekend

A spokesman for the company said: "Engineers responded to reports of a smell of gas on Friday. We found some readings and made sure everything and everyone was safe.

"Our teams returned today to locate the source and begin to repair it. There is currently no estimate of how long the work will take, that depends on what the team find, but they are working as fast as they can.

"Safety is always the absolute priority but we always work hard to minimise the disruption we cause by having to work in the roads and footpaths."

Water works on Silver street could carry on until Thursday (February 3), according to traffic monitoring service one.network.