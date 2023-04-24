News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
38 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

M1 remains closed as repair works underway following recovery of lorry overhanging A14

Drivers are still being warned of long delays

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

The M1 in Northamptonshire remains closed following a collision, which saw a lorry overhanging the A14.

The lorry has now been recovered and emergency repairs to the carriageway are underway, however the road remains closed and drivers are still being warned of long delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways tweeted: “The #M1 remains closed south between J20 - J19 following a collision involving a lorry.

The lorry was overhanging the A14.The lorry was overhanging the A14.
The lorry was overhanging the A14.
Most Popular

“The link roads from the #M6 south onto the #A14 east & the #A14 west onto the #M6 north are also closed.

“Recovery is complete and emergency repairs are underway.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (for Lutterworth) and J19 (for the A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV has struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

The incident was first reported just after 4.30am this morning (Monday April 24).

Recovery is now underway.Recovery is now underway.
Recovery is now underway.

Leicestershire Police say the driver was able to safely leave the vehicle and is not injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More to follow.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireHGVLutterworth