M1 remains closed as repair works underway following recovery of lorry overhanging A14

The M1 in Northamptonshire remains closed following a collision, which saw a lorry overhanging the A14.

The lorry has now been recovered and emergency repairs to the carriageway are underway, however the road remains closed and drivers are still being warned of long delays.

National Highways tweeted: “The #M1 remains closed south between J20 - J19 following a collision involving a lorry.

The lorry was overhanging the A14.

“The link roads from the #M6 south onto the #A14 east & the #A14 west onto the #M6 north are also closed.

“Recovery is complete and emergency repairs are underway.”

The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (for Lutterworth) and J19 (for the A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV has struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

The incident was first reported just after 4.30am this morning (Monday April 24).

Recovery is now underway.

Leicestershire Police say the driver was able to safely leave the vehicle and is not injured.

