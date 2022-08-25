M1 near Northampton remains closed in one direction after seven-vehicle crash in early hours
The M1 northbound near Northampton remains closed this morning, Thursday, after a seven-vehicle crash in the early hours.
National Highways said this morning (August 25) that road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning as the M1 northbound remains closed between junctions 15 and 15a near Northampton following a serious collision.
The statement issued this morning said: “Due to the complex nature of the incident on the ongoing police investigation it is likely that it will take several hours before National Highways will be able to begin recovery, carriageway clearance and assess any damage to the road surface.
“The carriageway is expected to remain closed most of the morning.”
The road remains closed at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “There was a serious multi-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after midnight (Thursday, August 25), involving three lorries, three cars and a van.
“This occurred on the northbound carriageway between junction 15 and 15A.
"The carriageway is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours, so we would urge drivers to find an alternative route and avoid this stretch of the M1 until further notice.”
UPDATE
The closed lane on the southbound carriageway has now reopened. There is, however, still around three miles of congestion.
The northbound carriageway remains closed. Extensive recovery and clean-up work continues at scene.
For live traffic updates visit www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysEMIDS on Twitter.
More to follow.