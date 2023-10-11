Luton Airport flights suspended until 3pm after major fire in car park
All flights at Luton Airport are suspended until 3pm after a major fire broke out in a terminal car park.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service were called to the fire on level three of the multi-storey car park at Terminal Car Park 2 at 8.57pm last night (Tuesday).
They were faced with a rapidly escalating fire, which was declared a major incident at 21.38.
Videos shared on social media and by the fire service showed smoke and flames billowing from the top of the building as the fire spread rapidly through the building – which suffered significant structural collapse.
It is believed that up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged.
At its peak there were 15 rescue pumps, three aerial appliances and over 100 firefighters on scene at this incident.
Access to LLA is still restricted and people are asked to avoid the area. Fire crews are still on site dampening down the area and are expected to remain at the airport for a number of hours.
A full fire investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.
In a statement, an airport spokesman said: “Emergency services remain on scene following last night's fire in Terminal Car Park 2.
"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wenesday, 11th October.
"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted.
"Fore queries relating to a parked vehicle or future booking please contact [email protected]
"Passengers should contact their airline for information regarding their flight."
This is a breaking incident, more information to follow.