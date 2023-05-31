News you can trust since 1897
'Lucky escape' for drivers after huge damage caused to vehicles following collision on M1 near Northampton

Warning from officer to not stay in your vehicle if it comes to a standstill
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:09 BST

Two drivers had a miracle escape after severe damage was caused to their vehicles following a collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened between 2am and 3am on Sunday (May 28) between junction 15 and 14 of the M1 southbound when a car collided with a van that had come to a standstill on lane four.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The white van was in collision with the back of an LGV.

“This caused light damage to the LGV. The white van had front damage and came to a standstill in lane four facing towards the concrete central reservation.

“Within minutes of the collision, a Mercedes Vito mini bus travelling in lane four collided with the driver’s side of the van.”

Following the incident, a roads policing officer tweeted that the Mercedes “ploughed” into the van within 180 seconds of the vehicle coming to a standstill. He added that “two men escaped without injury”, which the force spokeswoman also confirmed.

The officer added that this is a “learning point” to “not stay in or near the vehicle" if your vehicle comes to a stop.

Extreme damage caused to two vehicles after a collision on the M1 near Northampton.Extreme damage caused to two vehicles after a collision on the M1 near Northampton.
Extreme damage caused to two vehicles after a collision on the M1 near Northampton.
Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceMercedes