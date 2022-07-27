Long queues on A45 at Wellingborough following reports of rush-hour crash

Thee are long queues on the A45 westbound at Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (July 27) following reports of a crash involving a car and a van.
National Highways says the collision has led to delays of 20 minutes with traffic heading towards the Wilby Way roundabout and Northampton tailing back towards Rushden.
National Highways issued a statement at around 8.25am saying: “Traffic is currently stopped on the A45 in westbound between A509 Wilby and B573 near Wellingborough due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 20 mins and approximately three miles of congestion.”