Long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following multi-vehicle collision

Drivers are seeing delays of around 50 minutes, and increasing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened. Vehicles involved in the collision have been recovered from the scene.

Drivers can expect long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has confirmed a multiple vehicle collision took place on the M1 southbound between Junction 17 for the M45 for Dunchurch and Coventry and Junction 16 for Daventry this morning (January 15) at around 8.15am.

There is queueing traffic on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire. Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Lanes three and four, of four, are closed as emergency services and traffic officers deal with the incident.

The roads authority says delays sit at around 50 minutes, but they are increasing.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say the collision involved multiple cars and a van. Firefighters were also on scene and number of people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

There are also delays elsewhere in the county as the A5 near Towcester is shut in both directions due to a serious collision.