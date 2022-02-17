Long delays on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes due to collision involving 'multiple vehicles'

UPDATE: All lanes now reopen. Six miles of congestion is beginning to clear, but delays could still be up to 45 minutes.

There are long delays on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes this morning (February 17) following a collision involving 'multiple vehicles.'

One lane of the M1 southbound between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes is closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to National Highways, there is approximately 5.5 miles of congestion, which equates to around 45 minutes of delays.

Recovery is on the way for all vehicles involved.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, or prepare for delays.