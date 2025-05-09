Long delays on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes as traffic held following vehicle fire
Drivers are warned of long delays on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes this morning (Friday May 9), following a vehicle fire.
Traffic was held at around 9.30am on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.
A photo posted on X by National Highways: East, shows a vehicle well alight, with thick black smoke billowing from it.
The highways agency is warning of delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion totalling around three miles.
AA Traffic is reporting stationary traffic, “severe delays” and queues of nearly an hour.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.
