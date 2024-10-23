Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of long delays on the A45 following a five vehicle collision between Northampton and Wellingborough.

A lane on the westbound carriageway is currently closed due to the collision, which occurred between Earls Barton and Billing.

National Highways says the incident is causing tailbacks of up to four miles, equating to at least 45 minute delays.

The roads authority posted on X: "one lane is closed on the #A45 westbound between B573 near #EarlsBarton and #A5076 following a multi vehicle collision.

Long delays are expected on the A45 this morning (Wednesday October 23).

“Recovery has been requested and en route.

“Delays in excess of 45 minutes on approach, approx. four miles of congestion.”

AA Traffic is reporting congestion back to the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened as recovery has taken place. National Highways says there are still around three miles of queues, equating to around 30 minutes of delays.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a five-vehicle road traffic collision reported to the force at 7.51am today, October 23, on the A45 westbound between Earls Barton and Great Billing Way. We have no injuries noted on our logs and it was passed to Highways to deal with.

“It involved four cars and a Ford Transit van.”

One of the vehicles needed recovery, which Highways said had been done just before 9am. There was also quite a lot of debris on the carriageway.