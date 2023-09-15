Long delays on A43 in Northamptonshire due to incident near Sywell and overturned lorry

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main road between Northampton and Kettering is partially blocked due to a collision and an overturned lorry.

Drivers can expect long delays on the A43 during Friday (September 15) rush hour due to an incident near Sywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to eyewitnesses, there has been a collision involving at least three vehicles just north of the Sywell roundabout. The road is open, however AA Traffic is reporting tailbacks to Hannington and Moulton. Police are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long delays are expected on the A43 after a collision.

There is also an overturned lorry on the northbound carriageway between Kettering and Corby.

Police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of an overturned lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between Kettering and Corby. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for further comment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.