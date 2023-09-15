News you can trust since 1897
Long delays on A43 in Northamptonshire due to incident near Sywell and overturned lorry

Drivers are advised to avoid the area
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
A main road between Northampton and Kettering is partially blocked due to a collision and an overturned lorry.

Drivers can expect long delays on the A43 during Friday (September 15) rush hour due to an incident near Sywell.

According to eyewitnesses, there has been a collision involving at least three vehicles just north of the Sywell roundabout. The road is open, however AA Traffic is reporting tailbacks to Hannington and Moulton. Police are on the scene.

Long delays are expected on the A43 after a collision.Long delays are expected on the A43 after a collision.
There is also an overturned lorry on the northbound carriageway between Kettering and Corby.

Police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of an overturned lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between Kettering and Corby. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for further comment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

