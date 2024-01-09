Long delays expected on A45 in Northampton due to four-vehicle collision

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible

Drivers are warned of long delays due to a four-vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton.

An incident was first reported at around 2.25pm today (Tuesday January 9).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a four vehicle collision on the A45 carriageway between Barnes Meadow and Riverside at about 2.25pm this afternoon (January 9).”

AA Traffic is reporting “severe” delays of 25 minutes and increasing, following an incident on the eastbound carriageway between the junction for Bedford Road and the junction for Riverside.

Traffic is backed up past Brackmills.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

The police spokeswoman added that officers remain on scene, dealing with the incident.