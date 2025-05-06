Long delays expected as air ambulance called to collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of long delays as an air ambulance has been called to a collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The collision just before 11.30am today (Tuesday May 6) on the M1 northbound between junction 16 and junction 18.

National Highways says the collision involves a motorcycle and emergency services including an air ambulance are in attendance.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that two people have been seriously injured and taken to University of Coventry Hospital.

There are long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

There are around five miles of queues on the approach to the incident on the northbound carriageway. AA Traffic is reporting long delays.

According to National Highways, the southbound carriageway is also blocked, with delays of around 20 minutes.

Police are expected to be on scene for a number of hours, while investigations take place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can. A diversion route is in place.

More to follow.