Long delays and more than seven miles of congestion on the A14 in Northamptonshire following collision

Drivers are warned of long delays and more than seven miles of congestion on the A14 in Northamptonshire following a collision.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction one, for Welford, and the M1/M6 interchange, at around 7.20am today (Wednesday February 26).

National Highways officers are on scene and recovery of vehicles is being arranged.

The outside lane remains closed, as the vehicles are blocking it. The closure is causing around 7.5 miles of congestion, according to National Highways, equating to around 50 minutes of delays.

There are long delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire after a collision.There are long delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire after a collision.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed there are no injuries and that the incident has been handed over to National Highways.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

More to follow.

