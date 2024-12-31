Late night closure of A45 in Northampton as police respond to concern for welfare calls

A section of the A45 in Northampton was closed last night (Monday December 30), as police responded to calls regarding concerns for the welfare of a person.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions between Barnes Meadow and Riverside at just before 9pm last night.

The road was closed to allow police to deal with the incident, and was open again by 10pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 9pm last night, we received calls raising a concern for welfare for a person who was seen on the Weston Mill bridge over the eastbound carriage of the A45.

The A45 was closed in Northampton.The A45 was closed in Northampton.
“Officers attended and thankfully, helped the person to a place of safety.

"The road closure, which was put in place while officers dealt with this incident, was lifted by 10pm when both carriageways reopened.”

Call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] if you need help.

