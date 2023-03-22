Large police cordon set up and air ambulance called to serious incident on main route through Northampton

A large police cordon has been set up following an incident in Northampton.

Traffic is building up on Harborough Road this afternoon (March 22) following an incident at the Cock Inn Hotel junction in Kingsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air ambulance attended and has now left the scene. Police officers have cordoned off part of the road and a number of road ambulances are on scene.

The scene of the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as congestion is building.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted: “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”

The scene of the incident at The Cock Hotel. Photo: James Hill.

The force has been contacted for further comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad